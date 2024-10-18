70s for the Weekend

LANSING, Mich. — Here's the forecast from FOX 47 Meteorologist Michael Fish:

Get ready for more and more mild air to move into the area with a ton of sunshine. Expect high temperatures Saturday afternoon to pop into the low 70s. The average high is only near 60. If you think that is mild, we have mid 70s on the way for Sunday and highs in the upper 70s to near 80 on Monday with nothing but sun during the day. A weak system brings a chance of a few showers next Wednesday and cools us down just a little into the 60s that day, and mid 50s next Thursday. We need rain, but Wednesday's chance of a few showers is all we get over the next 7 days. Enjoy these days while you can.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook