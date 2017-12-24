Latest 7-Day Forecast

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 11:47AM EST expiring December 24 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Branch, Hillsdale, Saint Joseph

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 11:05AM EST expiring December 24 at 11:00PM EST in effect for: Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw, Wayne

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 10:58AM EST expiring December 24 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Calhoun, Eaton, Ingham, Jackson

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 10:58AM EST expiring December 25 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Allegan, Barry, Kalamazoo, Van Buren