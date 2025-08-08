Jackson's disAbility Connections gets $1150 as July's 3 Degree Guarantee

JACKSON, Mich — I'm your Jackson Neighborhood Reporter Darius Udrys, and it's my pleasure to be here at disAbility Connections with Executive Director Jon Hart to present this check for July's 3 Degree Guarantee.

WATCH THE PRESENTATION:

Jackson's disAbility Connections gets $1150 for July's 3 Degree Guarantee

Jon, do you think this check will be helpful to your organization? I asked him.

"Absolutely we really appreciate the community support," says Hart.

"Something like this can help us with our ramp program. It can help us to continue to give services in our independent living skills programs which will help people be as independent as possible. So, we really appreciate being the recipient and, anytime that somebody wants to support us, we just treasure that opportunity."

On behalf of Fox 47 News and our sponsor, Hager Fox Heating and Air Conditioning, we thank Jon Hart and disAbility Connections for what they do for our Jackson, Hillsdale, and Lenawee neighbors!

