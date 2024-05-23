How FOX47's 3-Degree Guarantee will benefit the League of Enchantment

LANSING, Mich. — The League of Enchantment was recognized as FOX47's 3 Degree Guarantee Partner in April, in partnership with Hager Fox Heating and Air Conditioning.

The League of Enchantment is an amazing group doing some amazing things in our neighborhoods, and we recently had the opportunity to present this team of superheroes with a $1,700 check.

We caught up with the League of Enchantment while they were in action at Sparrow Hospital.

They were there to spread some cheer to patients and staff, and with their $1,700 check from FOX47 and Hager Fox, they plan on leaving each of them with something special.

"With this money we were able to completely fund this visit," they said. "We are going to visit nurses in the NICU, PICU, labor and delivery, ER, pediatric and give them all care packages today."

Congratulations to the League of Enchantment, and thank you for all you do in our neighborhoods!