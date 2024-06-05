Charlotte Rising presented check for 3-Degree Guarantee partnership

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — This month's 3-Degree Guarantee recipient is Charlotte Rising, an organization that's been a pillar in the community.

Through the partnership, the nonprofit received $1,750 from FOX 47 and Hager Fox Heating & Air Conditioning.

They received a check at a special presentation on Wednesday.

Nonprofit leaders said that with the money, they'll be able to advance their efforts downtown to help local businesses.

Watch the full interview above to learn about their efforts in the community and what it means to be a partner for the 3-Degree Guarantee.

