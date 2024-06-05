Watch Now
Neighborhood Weather Planner3 Degree Guarantee

Actions

Charlotte Rising presented check for 3-Degree Guarantee partnership

3-Degree Guarantee recipient: Charlotte Rising
Posted at 6:21 PM, Jun 05, 2024

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — This month's 3-Degree Guarantee recipient is Charlotte Rising, an organization that's been a pillar in the community.

Through the partnership, the nonprofit received $1,750 from FOX 47 and Hager Fox Heating & Air Conditioning.

They received a check at a special presentation on Wednesday.

Charlotte Rising organization receives $1,750 from Fox 47

Nonprofit leaders said that with the money, they'll be able to advance their efforts downtown to help local businesses.

Watch the full interview above to learn about their efforts in the community and what it means to be a partner for the 3-Degree Guarantee.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News In Your Neighborhood!