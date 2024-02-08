Watch Now
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

'We can protect kids and prevent accidents': Advocates laud upcoming changes to state gun laws

New gun laws signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last year will go into effect next week. The laws will require safe storage, universal background checks, implement extreme risk protection orders — or “red flag” laws — and ban those convicted of domestic violence from owning guns.
Gun guns gun store
Posted at 7:00 PM, Feb 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-07 19:00:05-05

(WXMI) — New gun laws signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last year will go into effect next week.

The laws will require safe storage, universal background checks, implement extreme risk protection orders — or “red flag” laws — and ban those convicted of domestic violence from owning guns.

Advocates welcome the changes after spending years pushing for enhanced gun safety.

“We can protect kids and prevent accidents. We can reduce firearm suicides, and we can protect our communities from gun violence,” says Ken Whittaker, gun owner. “We've been watching gun violence escalate in our communities for years. Now, finally, the legislature has listened to us the community and passed this important law that will undoubtedly save lives.”

The new laws take effect Feb. 13.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 47 News is in your neighborhood!