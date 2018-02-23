Understanding and responding to imposter syndrome

Extreme feelings of inadequacy are not always fleeting and attributed to a bad day or a bad week. Millions of people around the world worry they are not as intelligent or capable as others believe them to be. Such self-doubt, known as imposter syndrome, can be crippling and is especially problematic in higher education institutions.
Valerie Young, an internationally-recognized imposter syndrome expert and author of the book "The Secret Thoughts of Successful Women," will be visiting MSU and speaking at several events planned to better support the campus community.
The following three events will be held on March 29:
Session for all MSU Faculty, Academic Staff, Research Associates and Support Staff “Understanding and Responding to Impostor Syndrome” 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (Lunch is provided.) Wharton Center for Performing Arts, Jackson Lounge Registration: RSVP to worklife@msu.edu or (517) 353-1635
