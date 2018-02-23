Two students round-table sessions provide important forum
9:38 AM, Feb 23, 2018
Two separate student roundtable events will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Feb. 21 and 26 in the MSU Union Ballroom.
Student Roundtable is hosted by the Associated Students of Michigan State University, the Council of Graduate Students and the Residence Hall Association. The student forum is designed to provide input, share experiences and offer feedback and ideas to help MSU improve and strengthen its community and better support students.
A range of topics will be discussed, including mandatory reporting and enforcement of Relationship and Sexual Misconduct Policies, resources available to students that pertain to sexual assault, as well as student health and wellness resources.
The roundtable discussions will also provide students with opportunities to share the values they believe campus stakeholders, administration and the new president should embody.