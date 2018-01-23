Treadwell returning to Michigan State staff

9:19 AM, Jan 23, 2018

EAST LANSING, MI - SEPTEMBER 02:

Gregory Shamus
2017 Getty Images

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) -  Former Michigan State offensive coordinator Don Treadwell is returning to the Spartans' staff.

The school announced Monday that Treadwell will help coach defensive backs and special teams while also serving as an offensive consultant. He'll also be the team's freshman head coach — a new role created to support the growth and development of first-year players.

Treadwell was Michigan State's offensive coordinator from 2007-10, and he took over the team when coach Mark Dantonio missed time early in the 2010 season following a heart attack. Treadwell left after that season to become the head coach at Miami of Ohio.

Treadwell was at Miami for three seasons, and for the past four seasons, he's been an assistant at Kent State.

