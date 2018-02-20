TIMELINE - Former MSU football players face sex assault charges

A timeline of the events, and investigations that lead to sex assault charges against Michigan State University football players.

Monday January 16, 2017

An alleged sexual assault involving three Michigan State University football players and a female victim occurs.

Thursday February 9, 2017

Three players, and a football staff member are suspended. This is connected to the January 16 alleged sexual assault.

February 14, 2017 – Announced: Curtis Blackwell suspended from MSU

MSU spokesman Jason Cody confirms the suspension of Curtis Blackwell, a key member of the MSU football staff. Blackwell was suspended from the university, with pay.

Blackwell was the Director of College Advancement and Performance. He was heavily involved with recruiting members of the football team, and mentoring players. Blackwell had been with the football program since August of 2013.

February 16, 2017 – Ingham County Prosecutor asks MSU police to continue investigation

The MSU police submit warrant requests to the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office, regarding their investigation of an alleged on-campus sexual assault.

Prosecutor Carol Siemon releases the following statement:

“Earlier today, our office received warrant requests from the MSU Police Department in a reported case of sexual assault that occurred on the campus this past January. Detectives from the Michigan State University Police Department have conducted a thorough and professional investigation of this incident.

I have asked the MSU Police Department to continue that investigation and submit to our office additional information and evidence. Upon the review of those materials, I will determine a charging decision in this matter.”

February 17, 2017 –MSU Police request a fourth warrant from Ingham County Prosecutor

A spokesman for the Ingham County Prosecutor’s office says a fourth warrant request had been submitted from the MSU Police Department. The new warrant request is for obstructing an investigation, a potential 2-year felony. The prosecutor’s office does not name who the warrant was requested for.

Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon says her office received follow-up reports on the sex-assault investigation involving three MSU football players.

March 28, 2017 – MSU football coach Mark Dantonio speaks about state of football team

Mark Dantonio says he couldn’t comment on the investigation, but he wants to answer what he could about the football team.

April 8, 2017

An sexual assault involving a fourth MSU football player allegedly occurs.

April 9, 2017

A fourth MSU football player is suspended from the team after Meridian Township police receive a report alleging he sexually assaulted a woman. Police say this is separate from the case against the three football players.

April 13, 2017 – Police confirm MSU football player being investigated for sexual assault

Meridian Township Police confirm sexual assault investigation involves a MSU football player. MSU President says Dantonio suspended the player, pending the outcome of the investigation. The player’s name is not released at this time.

April 21, 2017 - Mark Dantonio releases statement regarding MSU player charged with CSC

Former MSU football player Auston Robertson is charged with 3rd degree Criminal Sexual Conduct.

April 22, 2017 - Police on the hunt for former MSU football player

Meridian township police continue the search for former MSU football player Auston Robertson.

April 23, 2017 - Police arrest former MSU football player wanted on a felony warrant

Meridian Township Police arrest 19-year-old Auston Robertson.

April 24, 2017 -

New details on former MSU player's arrest

Ingham County Prosecutor's Office confirms that Robertson has waived extradition and is voluntarily coming back to Michigan.

April 25, 2017 - Former MSU football player arraigned on sex charge

Auston Robertson is formally charged with third degree criminal sexual conduct. He could face up to 15 years in prison if found guilty.

April 26, 2017 - President of MSU issues statement regarding sexual assault

The president of Michigan State University, Lou Anna K. Simon, releases a statement to the MSU community regarding the issue of sexual assault at MSU.

May 22, 2017 - Title IX investigation into MSU football sexual assault allegations complete

The Title IX investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving three Michigan State University football players is complete.

May 24, 2017 - MSU football players found in violation of Title IX; what happens next

Three MSU football players might face disciplinary action after the university finds they violated the school's title IX policy. A board will decide what actions to take.

May 30, 2017 - Michigan State will cut ties with football staff member Curtis Blackwell

MSU fooball coach Mark Dantonio decides not to renew the contract of staff member Curtis Blackwell. The University will not say if he is the staff member suspended as part of a sexual assault investigation involving three players.

June 5, 2017 - MSU releases report of investigation into football program in connection with sexual assault investigation

Michigan State University hired an external law firm to conduct an independent investigation into the football program staff member's compliance with university policy in connection with sexual assault allegations. MSU releases that report.

June 5, 2017 - Ingham County Prosecutor says three MSU football players will face sexual assault charges relating to January complaint

Ingham County Prosecutor authorizes charges against three MSU football players. The office reviewed charges against an MSU football staff member, but no charges were issued.

June 6, 2017 - 3 MSU players kicked off team after being charged with sexual assault

After a criminal investigation is complete the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office charges Joshua J. King, Demetric D. Vance and Donnie L. Corley Jr. for their involvement in an incident that occurred Jan. 16 on campus.

June 6, 2017 - Judge hears evidence in MSU football player sexual assault case

The Ingham County Prosecutor's Office presents evidence of a suspected sexual assault on the night of January 16. Three now-former MSU football players, Josh King, Donnie Corley, and Demetric Vance faces charges in the case.

June 6, 2017 - Former MSU football player Demetric Vance arraigned on criminal sexual conduct charge

20-year-old Demetric Vance, a former MSU football player and student is arraigned in district court on a count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

June 6, 2017 - Mark Dantonio and MSU Athletic Director speak out about their anger and disappointment during press conference

The MSU Athletic Department holds a news conference to discuss the football program and the dismissal of three players who have been charged with sexual assault.

"You see problems, you push through problems,” Coach Mark Dantonio says. “That's always been my way of dealing with things. That's what we'll continue to do. I feel like today is an end point in some respects."

June 7, 2017 - Former MSU football player Josh King arraigned on sex assault charges

Former MSU football player Josh King is charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, which carries a possible life sentence, one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a potential sentence of 15 years in prison, and one count of capturing/distributing image of an unclothed person, which has sentence of up to 5 years and/or up to a $5000 fine.

June 7, 2017 - MSU trustee names the player who alerted coaching staff to the sexual assault allegation

MSU trustee Mitch Lyons revels that Auston Robertson was the player who alerted coach Mark Dantonio to the sexual assault allegation that led to three other players being charged.

Lyons shares this information during an interview on sports radio show The Huge Show:

"When Auston Robertson came into his office for a regular weekly meeting you know Coach D asked the regular questions he typically asked him and then he became a little emotional and didn't even go into details, he just alluded to the fact that something happened and Coach D had a sense that it involved some sort of sexual allegation and he immediately said, 'Hey, don't say anything more.' He called the OIE office, got the appropriate person involved."

June 15, 2017 - Former Spartan football players return to court

Judge decides to move the next conference back by three months to give the defendants' lawyers more time to examine evidence and find a time when all three attorneys would be available again. The date for the next conference is now scheduled for September 15.

June 21, 2017 - MSU trustee apologizes for comments about football sex-assault case

Michigan State University Trustee Mitch Lyons says he deeply regrets naming the now-former player who alerted coach Mark Dantonio to the sexual assault allegation that led to three other former players being charged.

June 22, 2017 - Robertson headed to trial on sex charges

Robertson's accuser testifies during a preliminary hearing that she verbally and physically tried to get Robertson to stop. A second count of Criminal Sexual Conduct is added to the first charge. Robertson is due back in court on July 5.

July 20, 2017 - Documents show why MSU Police wanted football staffer Curtis Blackwell charged with a crime

A police reported released to FOX 47 and fox47news.com under the Freedom of Information Act shows MSU Police Department detectives wanted former football staff member Curtis Blackwell charged with interfering with their sex-assault investigation.

A pre-exam conference was held for three MSU football players accused of sexual assault. It began at 8:30 a.m.

September 21, 2017 - Former MSU football players waive hearing in sexual assault case

Three former MSU football players accused of sexual assault waived their preliminary hearing.

October 13, 2017 - Lawyers for former MSU football players discuss plea bargain

Lawyers for the players met prosecutors in the judge's chambers Friday. Nobody would comment afterwards.

February 21, 2018 - Former MSU football players to be in court for pretrial conference

Three former MSU football players accused of sexual assault are scheduled to be in court for a pretrial conference Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.