TIMELINE - Former MSU football players face sex assault charges

MSU spokesman Jason Cody confirms the suspension of Curtis Blackwell, a key member of the MSU football staff. Blackwell was suspended from the university, with pay.
Blackwell was the Director of College Advancement and Performance. He was heavily involved with recruiting members of the football team, and mentoring players. Blackwell had been with the football program since August of 2013.
The MSU police submit warrant requests to the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office, regarding their investigation of an alleged on-campus sexual assault.
Prosecutor Carol Siemon releases the following statement:
“Earlier today, our office received warrant requests from the MSU Police Department in a reported case of sexual assault that occurred on the campus this past January. Detectives from the Michigan State University Police Department have conducted a thorough and professional investigation of this incident.
I have asked the MSU Police Department to continue that investigation and submit to our office additional information and evidence. Upon the review of those materials, I will determine a charging decision in this matter.”
A spokesman for the Ingham County Prosecutor’s office says a fourth warrant request had been submitted from the MSU Police Department. The new warrant request is for obstructing an investigation, a potential 2-year felony. The prosecutor’s office does not name who the warrant was requested for.
Mark Dantonio says he couldn’t comment on the investigation, but he wants to answer what he could about the football team.
April 8, 2017
An sexual assault involving a fourth MSU football player allegedly occurs.
April 9, 2017
A fourth MSU football player is suspended from the team after Meridian Township police receive a report alleging he sexually assaulted a woman. Police say this is separate from the case against the three football players.
Meridian Township Police confirm sexual assault investigation involves a MSU football player. MSU President says Dantonio suspended the player, pending the outcome of the investigation. The player’s name is not released at this time.
MSU fooball coach Mark Dantonio decides not to renew the contract of staff member Curtis Blackwell. The University will not say if he is the staff member suspended as part of a sexual assault investigation involving three players.
Michigan State University hired an external law firm to conduct an independent investigation into the football program staff member's compliance with university policy in connection with sexual assault allegations. MSU releases that report.
After a criminal investigation is complete the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office charges Joshua J. King, Demetric D. Vance and Donnie L. Corley Jr. for their involvement in an incident that occurred Jan. 16 on campus.
The Ingham County Prosecutor's Office presents evidence of a suspected sexual assault on the night of January 16. Three now-former MSU football players, Josh King, Donnie Corley, and Demetric Vance faces charges in the case.
"You see problems, you push through problems,” Coach Mark Dantonio says. “That's always been my way of dealing with things. That's what we'll continue to do. I feel like today is an end point in some respects."
Former MSU football player Josh King is charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, which carries a possible life sentence, one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a potential sentence of 15 years in prison, and one count of capturing/distributing image of an unclothed person, which has sentence of up to 5 years and/or up to a $5000 fine.
MSU trustee Mitch Lyons revels that Auston Robertson was the player who alerted coach Mark Dantonio to the sexual assault allegation that led to three other players being charged.
Lyons shares this information during an interview on sports radio show The Huge Show:
"When Auston Robertson came into his office for a regular weekly meeting you know Coach D asked the regular questions he typically asked him and then he became a little emotional and didn't even go into details, he just alluded to the fact that something happened and Coach D had a sense that it involved some sort of sexual allegation and he immediately said, 'Hey, don't say anything more.' He called the OIE office, got the appropriate person involved."
Judge decides to move the next conference back by three months to give the defendants' lawyers more time to examine evidence and find a time when all three attorneys would be available again. The date for the next conference is now scheduled for September 15.
Michigan State University Trustee Mitch Lyons says he deeply regrets naming the now-former player who alerted coach Mark Dantonio to the sexual assault allegation that led to three other former players being charged.
Robertson's accuser testifies during a preliminary hearing that she verbally and physically tried to get Robertson to stop. A second count of Criminal Sexual Conduct is added to the first charge. Robertson is due back in court on July 5.
A police reported released to FOX 47 and fox47news.com under the Freedom of Information Act shows MSU Police Department detectives wanted former football staff member Curtis Blackwell charged with interfering with their sex-assault investigation.