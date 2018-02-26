Supplier Expo to boost minority business partners

In a move to underscore Michigan State University's commitment to inclusion, University Services will host the Business Inclusion Supplier Expo.
The event, which takes place April 18 at the Breslin Center, will connect MSU faculty and staff with minority-, woman- and veteran-owned businesses, and other diverse suppliers, who offer services frequently used on campus.
"We believe that having a strong, vibrant MSU is contingent upon our ability to foster a diverse community. Beyond our students, this includes business partners," said Kim Watson, University Services director. "By offering business opportunities to a diverse set of suppliers, we welcome different perspectives and welcome new suppliers into MSU."
This expo will be the largest of its kind at MSU, and will welcome suppliers from Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and Illinois.
More than 50 suppliers are registered to attend, representing industries spanning from advertising and graphic design, to agriculture and medical equipment. University Services expects the number of suppliers to reach 100, and has extended invitations to MSU faculty and staff involved in buying activities, key strategic suppliers, regional corporations, and local area public buying entities, as well as other Michigan public universities.
"It is vital to a dynamic university, a more robust economic climate, and, ultimately, a more prosperous Michigan. In an ever-changing world that requires a variety of solutions, having a diverse supplier base is the smart thing to do," Watson said.