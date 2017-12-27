Spartans tour USS Essex, hold final Holiday Bowl practice on Tuesday

It was an eventful day for the Michigan State football team on Tuesday as kickoff nears for the 40th annual San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl.

With a light schedule earlier in the day that included meetings and film, one of the highlights of the week in San Diego took place in the afternoon as the Spartans had the honor of getting an exclusive tour of the USS Essex.

The privilege of being able to visit the USS Essex was not lost on the Spartans.

“It was really special today to have the opportunity to go through a ship like this, and see it up close and personal,” said Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio.



SOURCE: MSU Today