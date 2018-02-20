Spartans just one shot off the lead after opening round at the Allstate Sugar Bowl
Feb 20, 2018
The 13th-ranked Michigan State women’s golf team shot a 4-under-par 284 in the opening round of the Allstate Sugar Bowl Intercollegiate on Sunday at the English Turn Golf and Country Club in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Spartans are just one stroke behind first-place and 18th-ranked Florida. The Spartans and Gators were the only two teams in the 17-team field that shot under par on Sunday as third-place North Carolina is 4-over-par.