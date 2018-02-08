Reflect, connect, support

Michigan State University is committed to supporting survivors of sexual violence and fostering change.
The following is a list of some of the resources, services and programs in place to best support survivors and improve campus culture and beyond.
"Reflect and Connect" provides an opportunity for Spartans to come together and share their experiences, express their feelings and talk about how recent events are affecting them personally and professionally. Resources and self-care strategies will be provided.
The MSU staff and faculty session will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Lake Huron Room in the MSU Union.
The MSU student session will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Ballroom of the MSU Union.
The event "Open Mic, Open Stage, Open Space" for all MSU students will take place from 7 to 10 p.m Feb. 18. in the Auditorium.
Counseling and psychiatric services are available to all MSU students at Olin Health Center. Appointments can be made in person during business hours; walk-in services are also available for those students in crisis or experiencing extreme distress. For more information about business hours and the different types of services available, visit Counseling and Psychiatric Services.
For alumni and friends wishing to give financial resources to the survivors, MSU encourages supporting the following organizations:
The Sexual Assault Program at MSU supports the activities of the Counseling and Psychiatric Services office as it works to help students impacted by sexual violence and strives to create a community free of violence and oppression. CAPS uses counseling, advocacy and support groups to assist MSU students. To donate, visit givingto.msu.edu/survivors.
MSU Safe Place is a program that addresses relationship violence and stalking. It provides advocacy, emergency shelter, counseling, support groups, safety planning, information and referrals to survivors of violence and their minor children. To donate, visit givingto.msu.edu/survivors.
Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault provides leadership and resources for sexual assault programs to prevent sexual violence, while promoting a comprehensive, socially-just response for all survivors. This organization is one of two that MSU has selected to help facilitate access to counseling and mental health services for survivors. To donate, visit www.mncasa.org.
Survivors of former MSU physician Larry Nassar's abuse and their parents who need a referral to counseling or mental health services may call a 24-hour phone line, 866-407-1240, to be connected with qualified providers in their areas, no matter where they live.
The Healing Assistance Fund was established to facilitate access to counseling and mental health services for the survivors of Nassar's abuse. The $10 million fund is available to MSU health clinic patients and student athletes whom Nassar abused, as well as the parents of these survivors.