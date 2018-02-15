Psychology junior nominated for national scholarship

Michigan State University has nominated Grant Burton, an Honors College junior majoring in psychology in the College of Social Science, for the nationally competitive Beinecke Scholarship.

“Grant is an ambitious student who quickly sought out ways to maximize his time at MSU,” said Cynthia Jackson-Elmoore, dean of the Honors College. “His interest in research makes him an ideal candidate for graduate school and the Beinecke Scholarship.”

The Beinecke Scholarship pays for graduate school for students studying the fields of art, humanities or social science. Since being invited to nominate students in 2011, MSU has produced three Beinecke Scholars.

For more than two years, Burton has worked as a research assistant for Associate Professor Jason Mosers’ MSU Clinical Psychophysiology Lab in the Department of Psychology. Burton is also a lead research investigator for the Social Science Scholars Program.

The National and International Fellowships and Scholarships (NIFS) Office, administered by the Honors College, helps interested undergraduate and graduate students pursue major national and international scholarship opportunities by providing information and direct support throughout the competitive application processes.

Source: PRESS RELEASE