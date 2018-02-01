Patricia Gurin to speak at 'MSU Dialogues' kickoff event

Michigan State University Office for Inclusion and Intercultural Initiatives is welcoming Patricia Gurin, diversity researcher and pioneer in intergroup dialogue, as the keynote speaker for the “MSU Dialogues” kickoff event. The event will take place at 10 a.m. Feb. 9 in the Kellogg Center’s Lincoln Room.

Gurin is the Nancy Cantor Distinguished University Professor and the Arthur Thurnau Professor, Emerita at the University of Michigan. Her research interests include the role of social identities in individual and collective behavior, political mobilization of groups traditionally underrepresented in U.S. politics and the educational and social implications of diversity in both higher education and the broader society.

Gurin has written nine books and monographs and numerous articles and chapters. She also teaches and directs research in the Program on Intergroup Relations, which developed the intergroup dialogue curricular method, now being applied at more than 100 universities.

“MSU Dialogues” uses intercultural dialogue to move participants to more meaningful levels of engagement. Participants in a ‘dialogue’ will benefit from being led through a series of exercises by trained facilitators and will learn to work with those who are different from themselves.

You may register for the event online. Those who have not registered will be accommodated if space is available.

Source: PRESS RELEASE