No. 16 Spartans ready to face no. 18 Washington State in San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

After a week enjoying sunny San Diego, the No. 16 Michigan State football team is ready to take on No. 18 Washington State on Thursday night in the 40th annual San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl.

MSU head coach Mark Dantonio and WSU head coach Mike Leach answered questions on Wednesday morning in the final press conference before the game.

“I would like to thank them (the Holiday Bowl committee) personally and the program for everything they have done for us,” said Dantonio in his opening statement. “I think it’s 1 degree back home today, so we’re glad to be out here and we’re motivated to play a good football game.



