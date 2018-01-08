Nick Ward named big ten player of the week

Michigan State sophomore men’s basketball player Nick Ward was named the Big Ten Player of the Week on Tuesday.

This is the second-straight week a Spartans player has been named the league’s player of the week, following sophomore guard/forward Miles Bridges, who earned the honor on December 26.

The Spartans, winners of 13-straight games, improved to 14-1 overall with a 108-52 win over Savannah State on Sunday at the Breslin Center. It was the fourth-straight game that MSU had scored at least 100 points, the first time in program history the team has done so.

SOURCE: MSU TODAY