New year brings great promise for Spartans in 2018

As Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio looked around the field at SDCCU Stadium after the No. 16 Spartans’ dominating 42-17 Holiday Bowl victory over No. 18 Washington State, fresh from getting doused with Gatorade and still pulling ice cubes out of his pockets, he was surrounded by so many of the people who helped him reach the 100-win total for his coaching career in East Lansing.

The coaching staff, including Harlon Barnett, Mark Staten, Mike Tressel and Dave Warner, who have been with Dantonio since day one at Michigan State.

The senior class, led by captains Brian Allen and Chris Frey, which brought the program back to the 10-win mark for the sixth time in the past eight seasons.



SOURCE: MSU TODAY