National organizations selected to oversee healing assistance fund

Michigan State University has selected the Commonwealth Mediation and Conciliation Inc. (CMCI) and the Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault (MNCASA) to help facilitate access to counseling and mental health services for the victims of former MSU physician Larry Nassar under the MSU Healing Assistance Fund.

The $10 million fund is available to MSU health clinic patients and student athletes whom Nassar abused, as well as the parents of these victims. It was set up at the direction of MSU’s Board of Trustees in December 2017.

“We established this fund to express our concern for and commitment to these brave young women,” said MSU Board of Trustees Chairperson Brian Breslin. “We are deeply saddened by the stories of abuse and grateful for the courage the victims showed in coming forward.”

“I am truly sorry for the abuse Larry Nassar’s victims suffered, the pain it caused and the pain it continues to cause today. We want to help victims and their families move forward with their lives and receive the support they need without the worry of cost,” said MSU President Lou Anna K. Simon. “I remain committed to creating a safe, inclusive campus that strongly condemns and combats sexual violence.”

As fund administrator, CMCI CEO Paul Finn, along with his colleagues Bernard Fitzgerald and Barbara Janelli, will work directly with victims to answer eligibility questions and facilitate access to the fund. Victims will be able to receive reimbursement for their expenses related to counseling and mental health services from a provider of their choice. Calls to CMCI’s main number, 1-800-540-2624, during normal business hours will be directed to Fitzgerald or Janelli. Or they can be reached any time via cell phone or email: Fitzgerald at 508-269-4668,berniejfitzgerald@gmail.com; Janelli at 508-561-1798,bjanelli1@yahoo.com. The service will be active beginning noon, Friday, Jan. 12.

Victims and their parents who need a referral to counseling or mental health services may call MNCASA to be connected with qualified providers in their areas, no matter where they live. A dedicated 24-hour phone line, 866-407-1240, at MNCASA will also be active beginning noon Jan. 12.

All conversations with the trained experts in both organizations will be confidential.

CMCI is a Boston-based mediation and arbitration firm with more than two decades of experience successfully resolving a large number of complex, multi-party cases.

MNCASA is a victim-oriented organization which provides resources and leadership for sexual assault prevention programs while promoting a comprehensive, socially just response for all survivors.