MSU women's basketball will open Big Ten action at 7 p.m. on Thurs., Dec. 28 at Indiana at Assembly Hall. The Spartans start conference action after going 10-3 in non-conference action. MSU is one of seven B1G teams to reach double-digit wins in non-conference play. Indiana is currently 7-6, heading into the Big Ten opener.



SOURCE: MSU TODAY