MSU students to hold march for transparency

East Lansing, Mich. - On Friday, Feb. 2, Michigan State students will gather at the Rock at 5 p.m. to protest the lack of transparency in MSU's administration as well as the appointment of John Engler as Interim President. Ralliers will be demanding the Board of Trustees commit to a town hall after Interim President John Engler refused to commit to one during the Trustee meeting this Wednesday.

The rally will begin at the Rock with various speakers who will talk about sexual assault and mental health. After speeches at the Rock conclude, marchers will walk silently with their fists in the air to the steps of the Hannah Administration building where more activists will speak out against the administration.

Marchers will be demanding a town hall with the entirety of the Board of Trustees. This comes after 500 members of the Spartan community spoke out at a town hall last night with Trustee Mosallam.

Eli Pales, Press Secretary for the MSU College Democrats and organizer of the event said:

"Today we march for transparency, and that starts with a town hall with the entire Board of Trustees and Interim President. Not only must they listen to our community, they must affirm our stories and our pain. We cannot wait any longer. Our healing process depends on immediate recognition from the Board: not through emails, not through lawyers, but through conversation."

The event, "March for Transparency," will be help at 5:00 p.m. starting at the Rock. Participants are encouraged to use the hashtag #TimesUpMSU to raise awareness on social media platforms.

This event comes one week after upwards of 350 members of the Michigan State community marched down the streets of MSU and Grand River to show solidarity for survivors.

More information can be found on the event's Facebook page.

SOURCE: PRESS RELEASE