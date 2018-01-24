MSU Professor named to Prestigious IEEE Honor

John Luginsland, professor of electrical and computer engineering and computational mathematics, science and engineering at Michigan State University, has been named a fellow of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, or IEEE, the world’s largest professional organization for the advancement of technology.

Named a fellow for his contributions to space-charge limited flow physics, coherent radiation sources, and computational plasma physics, Luginsland joins an illustrious group as the IEEE selects less than 0.1 percent of its voting members for this designation each year.

Luginsland came to MSU in 2017 from the U.S. Air Force Office of Scientific Research, where he served as a program officer, division technical advisor and acting division chief. He is a Global Impact Initiative faculty member, which is an MSU investment focused on new and enhanced research endeavors around energy, health, education, the environment, national security, and global development.

Luginsland received his bachelor, master’s and doctorate degrees in nuclear engineering from the University of Michigan. His research interests include laser and optical science, plasma and electro-energetic physics, high power microwave sources, accelerators for industrial and medical applications.

