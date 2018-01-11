MSU Music to host 8th annual birthday concert for Mozart

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart was born 262 years ago yet, as one of the world’s most beloved composers, his work resonates today. To celebrate, the MSU College of Music is proud to present the eighth annual Happy Birthday Mozart! concert.

Part of the Joanne and Bill Church West Circle Series, the performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 22 in Fairchild Theatre, MSU Auditorium on MSU’s campus.

Mozart, the Austrian child prodigy who became famous for his compositions, composed over 600 works. Many of them are considered pinnacles of symphonic, concert, chamber, operatic, and choral music, giving the musicians much to choose from each year.

Featured in the Happy Birthday Mozart! concert are Deborah Moriarty, piano; Derek Polischuk, piano; Guy Yehuda, clarinet; Yuri Gandelsman, viola; and Zhihua Tang, piano.

Planned for the 2018 event are Sonata in C major, K. 521, Derek Polischuk and Deborah Moriarty, piano; “Kegelstatt” Trio, K. 498, Guy Yehuda, clarinet, Yuri Gandelsman, viola, and Deborah Moriarty, piano; and Concerto in C major, K. 415, Zhihua Tang, piano.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors (age 60 and older), $5 for students with ID and anyone under age 18, and can be purchased online, in the Music Office via phone at (517) 353-5340, or in person in Room 102, Music Building, 333 W. Circle Drive, East Lansing, or at the door, when still available.

The concert is generously sponsored by Martha L. and John R. Brick. For details and to purchase tickets, visit: http://music.msu.edu/event-listing/happy-birthdaymozart-2

