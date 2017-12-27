Miles Bridges named Big Ten Player of the Week

Michigan State sophomore men's basketball player Miles Bridges was named the Big Ten Player of the Week on Tuesday.

Michigan State, ranked No. 2 in the Associated Press and USA Today Top 25 Coaches polls, hosts Cleveland State on Friday, Dec. 29 at 6 p.m. The game will be shown live on the Big Ten Network, with Kevin Kugler and Jon Crispin calling all of the action.

The Spartans, who have won 11-straight games, improved to 12-1 overall with non-league wins over Houston Baptist (107-62) and Long Beach State (102-60) last week.



SOURCE: MSU Today