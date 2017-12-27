Miles Bridges named Big Ten Player of the Week

MSU Today
12:43 PM, Dec 27, 2017

PISCATAWAY, NJ - DECEMBER 05: Miles Bridges #22 of the Michigan State Spartans celebrates his three point shot in the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on December 5, 2017 at the Rutgers Athletic Center in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Elsa
2017 Getty Images

Michigan State sophomore men's basketball player Miles Bridges was named the Big Ten Player of the Week on Tuesday.

Michigan State, ranked No. 2 in the Associated Press and USA Today Top 25 Coaches polls, hosts Cleveland State on Friday, Dec. 29 at 6 p.m. The game will be shown live on the Big Ten Network, with Kevin Kugler and Jon Crispin calling all of the action.

The Spartans, who have won 11-straight games, improved to 12-1 overall with non-league wins over Houston Baptist (107-62) and Long Beach State (102-60) last week.

Read more at msuspartans.com.

SOURCE: MSU Today