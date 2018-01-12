Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 9:26AM EST expiring January 12 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Allegan, Barry, Gratiot, Ionia, Kalamazoo, Kent, Montcalm, Muskegon, Ottawa, Van Buren
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 9:26AM EST expiring January 12 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Jackson
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 3:54AM EST expiring January 12 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Branch, Hillsdale
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 3:40AM EST expiring January 12 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola, Washtenaw, Wayne
Flood Advisory issued January 11 at 10:07PM EST expiring January 18 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Advisory issued January 11 at 10:07PM EST expiring January 18 at 6:00AM EST in effect for: Ionia
Flood Advisory issued January 11 at 10:07PM EST expiring January 18 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Advisory issued January 11 at 10:07PM EST expiring January 15 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Ingham
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 4:12PM EST expiring January 12 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola, Washtenaw, Wayne
Michigan State effort to help low-income science students
9:13 AM, Jan 12, 2018
Share Article
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan State University says it's rolling out scholarships over the next several years for low-income students who studied natural science at community colleges.
The East Lansing school says it aims to boost the quantity and quality of such students studying science, technology, engineering and math, and completing four-year degrees. Program officials say it is "essential" to broaden participation in the STEM fields and diversify the workforce.
Community college students transferring to Michigan State will get financial and academic support as well as professional development. The university is working with Mott Community College in Flint and Washtenaw Community College in Ann Arbor.
Money for the scholarships comes from a $4.9 million grant from the National Science Foundation.
The program is expected to start this fall and run through 2022.