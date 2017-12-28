Grants support honors college student service projects abroad

Female refugees from Jordan and Syria are receiving additional support and services and a water filtration system was installed in Belize through two Honors College student projects funded through the Schoenl Family Undergraduate Grant for Dire Needs Overseas.

The grants are awarded to the most outstanding projects proposed by Honors College members that serve dire human needs in countries outside the United States.

Ayda Alavi, an Honors College senior majoring in neuroscience in the College of Natural Science partnered with a non-profit in Jordan to create the Women’s Safe Space for refugees and provide support and services for them. She continues to raise funds for the project and talk with the women about what additional support and services they would like.

The Schoenl grant also supplied a water filtration system for the Hopewell Children’s Home in Belize to ensure safe drinking water for staff and children and reduce dependency on local water sources.

This project was led by Carly Daiek, an Honors College senior majoring in biosystems engineering in the College of Engineering. She partnered with three other students and alumni, along with Wei Liao, an associate professor in the Department of Biosystems and Agricultural Engineering.

Applications for the 2018 Schoenl Family Undergraduate Grant for Dire Needs Overseas are due Feb. 25. Applications can be submitted by individuals or by a team of Honors College students.

Additionally, any MSU undergraduate student can apply for the Undergraduate Grant for Dire Needs Overseas, which are also due Feb. 25.

