Flooding impacts campus; some classes relocated

Warmer temperatures and strong rains are leading to flooding on MSU’s campus, causing road and parking lot closures as campus personnel work to mitigate potential flood damage along the Red Cedar River. Classes in several buildings also are being relocated.
The melting snow and ice pack and rains are pushing the Red Cedar River to rise about 5 feet with a predicted crest of more than 10.3 feet on Feb. 22.
The following areas of campus are impacted:
Chestnut Road between Demonstration Hall Road and the Beal Street/Kalamazoo Street intersection (at the Spartan statue) is closed.
Red Cedar Road is closed from the Chestnut Road intersection to the entrance to Central Services.
Northbound Red Cedar Road, north of Shaw Lane, also will be closed to through traffic.
Lots 62W, 62E and 67, as well as the basement level of Parking Ramp #2, will be closed for the duration of flooding.
The Auditorium Road Loop will also be closed for the duration of flooding.
The IM Circle pool is closed.
Classes scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 22, and Friday, Feb. 23, in the Computer Center, Jenison Fieldhouse and Kresge Art Center have been relocated. The Registrar's office is emailing all affected students and faculty directly with information. Students also can check D2L.
Also, MSU for the first time is deploying a flood barrier on campus; it will be located between the river and the Computer Center. During this work, the area around the Computer Center will be the staging area for heavy equipment and sand used for the flood barriers. As part of that work, the following sidewalks will be closed: all sides of the Computer Center; between the Computer Center and the Hannah Administration Building; on the south side of Hannah Administration Building up to the south building entrance. The bridge from Wells Hall to the Computer Center will also be closed.
Access to the Computer Center will be minimally available through the north entrance only, but anyone wishing to enter the building will be escorted through the construction area to the entrance. All other entrances are emergency egress only. Be prepared for significant construction work and noise in the area. The south entrance to the Administration Building will also be closed.
Employees who work in buildings along the river are advised to watch for water seeping into the basements and to alert the Flood Command Center at 517-884-9511 if this occurs.
MSU’s Infrastructure, Planning and Facilities office is monitoring the situation and reviewing plans with MSU Police. Please check back here for updated information throughout the week. For a list of all alerts from IPF, please go to https://ipf.msu.edu/news/alerts/index.html.