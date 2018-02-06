Ex-Michigan State F Payne signs with Panathinaikos in Greece

The team announced the move Monday.

Payne later posted on Instagram , saying he was excited to join a historic club and help it try to win a Euroleague title and Greek Championship.

The Orlando Magic waived the 6-foot-10 Payne last month, making him part of the fallout from a crisis at Michigan State University. The former Spartans forward was part of an ESPN report, detailing sexual assault allegations against former basketball and football players at the school.

Payne was drafted No. 15 overall in 2014 by Atlanta. He signed him to a two-way contract last August with the Magic, who kept him on their minor league team for much of the season.