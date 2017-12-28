Cold temps probably the cause for pipe break at the Breslin

UPDATE: The below zero temps outside are the most likely cause of a pipe break at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

A fire suppression line in the ceiling space froze and broke, spilling water down into the halls on Wednesday.

There was no major damage but some drywall and ceiling tiles will need to be replaced.

Officials from the Breslin Center say that this will not affect the men's basketball game Friday at the arena.

Take a look at this video that was shared to us via Senator Rick Jones to see for yourself the mess.