Beginning Jan. 13, Michigan State University will host a series of free events as part of the university’s 38th annual Martin Luther King Jr. commemorative celebration. The greater Lansing community is invited to join MSU students, faculty and staff members in activities and service projects that honor King’s legacy, including:

Jan. 13

Student Leadership Conference

10 a.m., MSU Union, Ballroom

The conference—geared toward college and high school students—features facilitated discussions, student presentations and a performance by Kresge Fellow Natasha Miller, a poet and MSU graduate. Lunch is included, and registration is required.

Jan. 14

Jazz: Spirituals, Prayer and Protest Concerts

3 p.m., 7 p.m. Fairchild Theater, MSU Auditorium

Enjoy performances by the MSU Jazz Orchestra and guests.Tickets are required.

Jan. 15

Jan. 19

Social Justice Art Festival

Noon, Snyder-Phillips Hall

MSU students will showcase art related to social justice topics. Sam White, founder and director of Shakespeare in Detroit, is the keynote speaker. Registration is required.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Building Inclusive Communities.”

Though classes are canceled on Jan. 15 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the university remains open. View the full list of commemorative events at the Building Inclusive Communities calendar.

