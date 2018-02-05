Carol Viventi named VP and Special Council to the President

Interim Michigan State University President John Engler announced today the appointment of Carol Morey Viventi to serve as Vice President and Special Counsel to the President. Viventi, an MSU graduate, will begin her duties on Monday.

“Carol has the depth of experience, cultural sensitivity and ability to manage complex operations that will be invaluable to the difficult task ahead. Today is a new day at MSU, and she will help us move swiftly and decisively to implement changes to protect everyone affiliated with our campus,” Engler said. “I am grateful she has agreed to take on this new role as the MSU community moves forward together.”

“I’m very pleased that Carol accepted this responsibility. I’ve worked with her in several different roles, and I have a deep respect for her abilities and intellect,” said Mark Murray, Vice Chairman of Meijer and former President of Grand Valley State University. “The entire MSU community will benefit from her presence. As a former university President myself, I know she has the skills to excel in this role. And as a Spartan alum, I am proud and confident to have her and President Engler leading our efforts during this challenging time.”

“MSU is at a pivotal moment in its history,” said Viventi. “We will do everything in our power to create a culture of accountability to ensure the safety and well-being of all students, faculty and staff. Together, as a team, I hope we can renew the trust and pride in our great University, and do whatever I can to help the community begin a new day at MSU.”

Most recently, Viventi was deputy director of the Michigan Department of Civil Rights, overseeing community engagement, communications and strategic operations. As the first woman and ethnic minority to serve as Secretary of the Michigan Senate, she oversaw sexual harassment policy and training for Senators and staff members and was responsible for leading the operation of the 75-member staff. She was also Legal Counsel to the non-partisan Joint Committee on Administrative Rules and was deputy Chief of Staff and Counsel to the Cabinet for Governor Engler.

Viventi received her B.A. in Divisional Social Science from Michigan State University and earned her J.D. from Thomas M. Cooley Law School. She served as an Adjunct Professor at Western Michigan University and on the Board of Governors of the Japanese American National Museum.

Source: PRESS RELEASE