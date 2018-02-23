Annual comics forum returns to campus

9:34 AM, Feb 23, 2018
The annual Michigan State University Comics Forum will host its main on-campus events Feb. 22-24.

This event attracts scholars, creators and fans of comic art to explore the comics medium, graphic storytelling and sequential art.

This year's on-campus events feature two keynote speakers and influencers in the comic art space. Lucy Kinsley, an award-winning and acclaimed cartoonist, will speak Friday, Feb. 23 in the Main Library's Green Room on the fourth floor. Diana Schutz, a comic book editor for the likes of Comico and Dark Horse Comics, will speak on Saturday, Feb. 24 in the Main Library's real classroom.

MSU is home of the Comic Art and Graphic Novel minor, the MSU Comic Art and Graphic Novel podcast, and largest public collection of comic books in the world which is housed in the Special Collections Library.

Other events include a tour of the MSU Special Collections Library and panel presentations. The complete Comics Forum schedule of events can be found here.

