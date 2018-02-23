Annual comics forum returns to campus

The annual Michigan State University Comics Forum will host its main on-campus events Feb. 22-24.
This event attracts scholars, creators and fans of comic art to explore the comics medium, graphic storytelling and sequential art.
This year's on-campus events feature two keynote speakers and influencers in the comic art space. Lucy Kinsley, an award-winning and acclaimed cartoonist, will speak Friday, Feb. 23 in the Main Library's Green Room on the fourth floor. Diana Schutz, a comic book editor for the likes of Comico and Dark Horse Comics, will speak on Saturday, Feb. 24 in the Main Library's real classroom.