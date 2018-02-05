Amazon Alexa voted no. 1 super bowl ad by MSU Faculty

“Amazon Alexa was just funny,” said Bob Kolt, advertising and public relations Instructor and CEO of Kolt Communications. “It had a lot of twists and turns, which any good story should do. It was also cute and will probably have a long life after the game, and was a great formula for a Super Bowl spot.”
Taking second place was a commercial for the NFL with Eli Manning and Odell Beckham Jr. doing the famous dance routine from “Dirty Dancing.”
The third through 10th spots went to:
E-Trade
Budweiser Water
Jeep Wrangler
Mountain Dew Ice
Autralia.com
T-Mobile
Toyota
Groupon
In addition, an MSU alumnus had a spot in the game. Mo Said is a senior copywriter from Droga 5 and contributed to the Sprint commercial that showed in the first half.
“The Super Bowl in advertising is like Oscar night in the movie business,” Kolt said. “It’s a big deal. Industries create their best ads, and those ads should generate sales long after the game has ended.”
The worst ad of the night?
A commercial by Diet Coke which aired in the second quarter, Kolt said. It remained the lowest rated ad throughout the game.