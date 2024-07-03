Ways Lansing locals can celebrate the Fourth of July from home

Hawk Island park and Cottonwood Campgrounds are open on the Fourth of July.

Members talk about their favorite parts of celebrating.

Video shows ways Lansing residents can maximize their holiday with activities close to home.

While it may appear that everyone heads north for the holiday, many will enjoy the day right here at home. I’m your neighborhood reporter Ava Zanglin discovering things you and your family can do right here in our neighborhoods to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Opting to celebrate the Fourth of July locally in Lansing can lead to discovering the city's hidden gems.

Hawk Island Park in Lansing offers a multitude of activities for the public, such as swimming, fishing, boating, a splash pad, and a community playground.

But if you need a place to stay, the Lansing Cottonwood Campgrounds has everything you need for a successful holiday and retreat.

“It's beautiful here, and I mean it's Lansing so you don't think it's actually here till you get here and you find a little nook like this,” Kris Kaleta said.

Manager Jacob Schmidt said the campgrounds have been around for 52 years and provides guests with endless opportunities for fun.

“The thing about staying local you don’t have to spend gas, you know, if you’re from here you can go home and mow your yard, if you have to, and then come back and spend the weekend relaxing here. It's just a nice place to come and get away from home life,” Schmidt said.

Cottonwood hosts its own fireworks show on the fifth, along with water balloon fights for the kids and a fishing tournament where reigning champion Riley Schmidt will defend her title.

“I won one this year and one last year,” Schmidt said.

Riley and her brother Maverick gave me the grand tour of the campsite, showing me the ropes, allowing me to discover what Cottonwood campers enjoy the most.

“My favorite part is the lake. I get to hang out with my friends and go swimming and hang around with my family,” Maddison Davis said.

“I love the fireworks,” Maverick Schmidt said.

Proving there are numerous ways to create lasting memories during the holiday without venturing far from home

In Lansing, I’m Ava Zanglin, Fox 47.

