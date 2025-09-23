Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Waterspout spotted over Torch Lake

An area of strong storms entering Northern Lower Michigan generated the development of a "tornadic waterspout" earlier today.
MICHIGAN — An area of strong storms entering Northern Lower Michigan generated the development of a "tornadic waterspout" earlier on Monday.

These images were captured by Stephanie Gildersleeve as she looked outside after getting notice of a Tornado Warning.

Essentially, this waterspout was similar to a tornado that developed over the water. As is typically the case, the waterspout dissipated very quickly after reaching land, with no reports of damage.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

