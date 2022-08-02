This waterproof Bluetooth speaker has 36,000 5-star reviews on Amazon—and it’s on sale right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

JBL has been manufacturing superior speakers for more than 70 years, even delivering sound to half a million music lovers at Woodstock in 1969. Now, you can have the same high-quality sound wherever you go with the JBL Charge 4 portable waterproof Bluetooth speaker.

The speaker can connect to up to two phones or tablets wirelessly. A built-in, rechargeable lithium-ion battery supports up to 20 hours of playtime. Plus, you can charge the device on the go using the USB port.

The waterproof Bluetooth speaker is safe from splashes, spills and even submersion. Made with a rugged, rubber housing and durable fabric cover, the speaker is ideal for the beach, pool, camping or other outdoor activities.

Integrated with JBL Connect+ technology, this waterproof Bluetooth speaker can pair wirelessly with any other JBL Connect+ enabled speakers, allowing you to amplify your audio across a broader area. It also features dual passive radiators that produce robust, resonating, clear sound quality.

This waterproof Bluetooth speaker has an impressive overall 4.8 stars and more than 41,600 ratings, with over 36,300 of those giving the device a full five stars. Customers appreciate that the speaker is safe to use around water and that it has an excellent battery life.

“Perfectly waterproof in the shower, battery life feels infinite,” wrote reviewer JC, who shared a photo of the speaker. “Bluetooth connectivity is smooth and fast. I adore this thing.”

“This is hands-down the best waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker I’ve ever owned, and I’ve had a few,” wrote reviewer Elliot Luke. “JBL has a household name for a reason, and rightly so. The sound is amazing, especially the bass. Great range, and even better battery life.”

Many customers also rave about the sound quality.

“It has a good, solid, durable feeling in the hand and the sound quality is great,” reviewer Zack J wrote. “The volume is fantastic. On my bike I run it at like 4 out of 10 and it’s blasting.”

This waterproof Bluetooth speaker comes with a USB-C cable and a quick start guide. A wall power adaptor is not included. It measures 8.7 by 3.7 inches and is now available in 14 fashionable colors, such as red, yellow and camouflage.

The JBL Charge 4 portable waterproof Bluetooth speaker is typically priced at about $150. Right now, you can get it for 23% off at $114.95. However, there’s no way to know when this deal will end, so if you’ve been waiting for the right time to pick up an excellent speaker, you may not want to wait.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.