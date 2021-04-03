Watch Viral Video Of A Cat And His Dad Enjoying A Spa Day Together

A spa day can be just what the doctor ordered when you feel like you need a little rest and relaxation. In the case of Chase the cat, it’s apparently what the vet ordered, too. Chase’s pet parents, Kareem and Fifi, share the adventures of their cats on social media, and their video of Chase and Kareem enjoying a spa today is too cute.

It has more than 62 million views on TikTok, and people can’t get enough of this feline chilling out with cucumber slices on his eyes.

Check it out:

When Fifi walks in to find Kareem and Chase blissed out and listening to calming music while resting on what looks like a massage table at a spa, she tells Google to turn the music off. When Kareem informs her that he and Chase are having a spa day, she’s incredulous.

“Spa day? Enough of this nonsense!” she says as she removes the cucumber slices from Chase’s eyes and instructs him to come with her. However, the feline is not yet ready to leave his self-care sanctuary, as he meows and bats his paws at her, forcing the cat mom to give up.

The video ends with Fifi giving a sigh of exasperation before giving in and replacing the cucumber slices so Chase can get back to enjoying himself — which he does.

Too funny!

This isn’t the only spa video the couple has staged. In another, all three of their cats joined Kareem for some spa time:

“I think we were surprised to find out that Chase and the cats actually loved the spa experience,” Kareem told Bored Panda. “Chase, Millie and Skye fell asleep during the filming of the video because they felt so at peace,” he explained, referencing the couple’s other cats.

Throughout the pandemic, the married couple has found that sharing cute videos of their cats on social media has helped people cope with the stress of these uncertain times.

“We would like to thank all of those who have shown love and support,” they told Bored Panda. “Some of our followers have been keeping up with our cats since day one, and we could not have made it this far without them!”

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.