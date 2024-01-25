Watch the music video for Justin Timberlake’s new single, ‘Selfish’

The wait for new music from Justin Timberlake is over. The music video for Timberlake’s new single “Selfish” was just released on YouTube.

“Selfish” is the first single from Timberlake’s latest album, “Everything I Thought It Was,” which will be released by RCA on March 15. For fans, it’s been awhile — his last album was 2018’s “Man of the Woods.”

The “Selfish” music video was directed by Bradley Calder, who has previously directed music videos for SZA, Tinashe and Tate McRae.

And as with Timberlake’s previous albums, his collaborator Timbaland produced many of the tracks on “Everything I Thought It Was.” In an April 2023 interview with Variety, Timbaland said the new songs are a fun return to form for the singer.

MORE: ‘Selfie kid’ from the Super Bowl gets another awesome surprise from Justin Timberlake

“It’s fun Justin,” the producer said about Timberlake’s sixth solo album. “It’s like ‘FutureSex /LoveSounds,’ but nothing too heavy, just giving you what you’d expect from us: not overthought, the lyrics are not so deep, it’s bob-your-head, dance-to-it music.”

Watch Justin Timberlake’s music video for his newest single “Selfish” on YouTube below:

Timberlake debuted the sultry single at a show in Memphis, Tennessee, on Tuesday. The location has special meaning for the star: Timberlake grew up in Millington, a Memphis suburb.

If you want your own chance to see Timberlake perform live, you might have a chance to do so.

There is currently a lottery for fans to win 2 free tickets to see Justin Timberlake performing at the Irving Plaza in New York City. The show is on Jan. 31, and the deadline to enter the ticket lottery is tomorrow, Jan. 26 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

You will need to enter a credit card to verify your request, but you will not be charged even if you are one of the lucky fans who wins two free tickets. If you are selected to attend the concert, your tickets will be confirmed by Jan. 30.

Tonight, Timberlake will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on NBC for the 10th time. Fallon and Timberlake are longtime friends, and Fallon (who got a sneak peek into his bud’s album) has given Timberlake’s “Everything I Thought It Was” glowing reviews when discussing it on “The Tonight Show.” We’re sure to hear more about it tonight.

And Timberlake fans can also catch the 42-year-old on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend. He’s the musical guest while Dakota Johnson takes on hosting duties, and it seems likely he’ll perform “Selfish” as part of his set.

Watch the music video for Justin Timberlake’s new single, ‘Selfish’ originally appeared on Simplemost.com

> > SIGN UP for the Simplemost weekly newsletter < <

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.