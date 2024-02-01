Watch live: Jennifer Crumbley takes the stand on day 6 of trial

(WXYZ) — Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of the Oxford High School shooter who is facing four charges of involuntary manslaughter, takes the stand on day six of the trial.

Watch live here

The first person to take the stand on Thursday was Timothy Willis, a detective lieutenant with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. He talked about his investigation and arriving on scene during the shooting. He also read through autopsy protocols for the four students who were killed – Hana St. Juliana, Tate Myre, Justin Shilling and Madisyn Baldwin.

On the stand, Willis also opened up the shooter's journal, reading through different pages, including one that said "my parents won't listen to me about help or therapist," as well as the shooter's intention to get a handgun and his desire to shoot up the school.

They also played surveillance video inside the school during the shooting. Jennifer, her attorney, Willis and others got emotional as they played the video. After it was played, the court took a short break and returned around 10 a.m.

Sheriff's detective reads through Oxford High School shooter's journal on the stand

There was a debate as the defense attempted to impeach the shooter's statements through the officer, with attorney Shannon Smith referencing the fact that she could not call the shooter as a witness. Case law says that a witness is not allowed to be put in front of a jury if they plan to plead the Fifth Amendment, and the shooter's attorneys have indicated the shooter will plead the fifth.

What happened Wednesday

Before breaking for lunch on Wednesday, the prosecution said it was nearing the end of its case, however, several hours of testimony from one witness may have delayed that.

On Wednesday, we heard testimony from Sam Marzban, a detective lieutenant with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office's city of Pontiac detective bureau. Prosecutors showed a photo of the shooter's phone with a text message from Jennifer Crumbley that said "Ethan don't do it" and another one from James that said "Ethan call me now." Marzban said the texts were sent around 2 p.m., which was about an hour after the shooting.

Trial for Jennifer Crumbley reaches day 5 on Wednesday

Next on the stand was David Hendrick, who worked for the Oakland County Sheriff's Office on the day of the shooting. He recently retired as a detective sergeant as part of the fugitive apprehension team. He was tasked with finding James and Jennifer Crumbley after the shooting. A search warrant for their arrests was signed Dec. 3, 2021.

Hendrick detailed looking at several hotels, family members' residences and finding a vehicle registered to the Crumbleys abandoned in Auburn Hills at a hotel. It appeared the prosecution was looking to show the Crumbleys intended to run following the shooting.

Luke Kirtley, who owns a coffee roasting company in the building was also on the stand, as was Detroit police Cpl. David Shaw, who was part of the team that searched the building.

Following lunch, there was a back-and-forth as Brian Meloche, a friend of Jennifer's, took the stand. They went through pages and pages of Facebook messages between the two that showed what Jennifer was saying to him after the shooting. The affair between Jennifer and Meloche was also put on the record.

The last witness to testify on Wednesday was William Creer, a forensic technician with the city of Detroit. He and the prosecution made it clear that he is not a police officer but investigates crime scenes. He said he arrived to the warehouse around 2:40 a.m., after the couple was arrested.

Creer said he and his partner took pictures and collected evidence at the warehouse where the Crumbleys were found. The prosecutor showed Creer pictures that were taken, asking him what they found.

Photographs taken at the warehouse showed the couple's vehicle and cigarette butts outside. Inside, pictures showed several items such as a mattress, clothes, bags, food and cups. Several receipts were shown as well as $6,617 in cash.

There were also multiple cell phones and bottles of Adderall and Xanax that were prescribed to Jennifer Crumbley.

Throughout the trial, the prosecution has called more than a dozen witnesses