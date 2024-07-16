Warrior-Scholar Program gives enlisted veterans a glimpse of MSU

Michigan State University and the Warrior-Scholar Program support enlisted veterans transitioning to academic life.

Matthew DeBord mentors veterans through the challenges of college with the program.

The program runs from July 13th to the 20th.

This week Michigan State University teams up with the Warrior-Scholar Program to help veterans adjust to academic life.

Associate Professor Ian Ostrander taught a special course tailored for veterans transitioning into academic life on Tuesday.

"They do their work, and it's fantastic to have them in class," Ian Ostrander said.

Veterans seeking a higher education can enroll in the Warrior-Scholar Program, a program that works with universities to expose veterans to a semester's worth of college in just a week, hoping to shift their mindset towards academics.

“We’re there to help with that transition process. To help them get into that more academic mindset,” said Matthew DeBord.

DeBord who served in the Marine Corps for twelve years, is now guiding veterans through college life outside the classroom, and credits the program with transforming his own educational journey.

“We as the fellows teach more college success, so like time management, analytical reading, note taking skills. All those other kind of tools’” said DeBord.

Reflecting on his own experience, DeBord said the program was a god sent and empowered him to excel academically and pursue multiple degrees.

"I found WSP, one of my friends kind of referred me to it. Went through it that summer, took all my classes again, absolutely excelled at it, and now I am in my, I'm going on my fourth and fifth degree," said DeBord.

His dedication to supporting veterans stems from a desire and love for giving back to his fellow veterans.

DeBord said the Warrior-Scholar Program continues to make a meaningful impact on veterans seeking to expand their knowledge.

Fox 47.