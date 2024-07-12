Viewer Spotlight: Why Scripps News features political analysts

Every week, viewers call our toll-free Viewer Hotline to share feedback about what they see on our air.

As we get deeper into the campaign season, more of you have asked about our political coverage; some, like Wilma from Arkansas, applaud our decision to bring on political analysts.

"I am so happy that you all have Governor Asa Hutchinson as a commentator to help sort of bring some civility to what's going on in this election. You all couldn't have made a better choice," she stated.

Jean, a self-described moderate from Wyoming, also enjoys the insight.

" I am very happy with Steve Schmidt, your political correspondent... He is right on the spot," she said.

However, others have been less than thrilled, saying the analysts bring bias they're not used to seeing on our air.

"I used to watch Scripps News because it's right down the middle. Didn't favor Democrats, didn't favor Republicans. You guys hired Steve Schmidt. He's so biased against Donald Trump," said Jesse from Ohio.

"I just saw your piece where you were asking Asa Hutchinson if it made Biden look better at his rally after the debate. You ask a Republican if it made him look better. What do you think he's going to say? Y'all are biased like hell towards Republicans," an anonymous caller stated.

Scripps News has several analysts and recurring guests on our network with various political views, including spokespeople directly from the Biden and Trump campaigns.

We have strict policies against political involvement among our journalists, so on-air guests like these can bring unique insider perspective our reporters and anchors can't.

For instance, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican and former U.S. Attorney who ran for the GOP presidential nomination in this election cycle, can give first-hand insight into the world of a presidential campaign.

Steve Schmidt, a former Republican strategist with a successful political podcast and newsletter, worked on several campaigns, including John McCain's presidential run. He has since left the GOP. His insights often mirror that of many Americans who are frustrated with both leading party candidates.

We expect the news coverage from our anchors and reporters to be opinion-free, and we'll always tell you when we're featuring commentary or analysis. That being said, we are continuing to add analysts to our roster — and inviting guests of varying perspectives — with the goal of reflecting the range of views of the American population at large.

Because at Scripps News, your opinion matters. If you have an opinion or thoughts on any parts of our coverage, reach out, via our Scripps News Viewer Hotline at 1-833-4-SCRIPPS.

