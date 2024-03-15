Viewer Spotlight: Our effort to present fact-based, unbiased news

Each week, we take time to respond to some of the many calls made to our Scripps News Viewer Hotline. Trust and transparency are among our core values, so we don't sugarcoat some of the messages we get.

Roman said: "You guys portray yourselves as unbiased, fact-based. The intonations that your anchors use and some of the reports that come through here are just blatantly biased. Listen to them. If you want to be fair and balanced, tell your anchors to relay the facts without the intonations of your left-wing influence. It’s obvious, and it’s not appreciated."

We always appreciate specific examples if you think we missed the mark, because we really will go back and review them. That's how seriously we take our mandate here at Scripps News to present the facts to you straight, without hype or political spin.

That's something we all earnestly want to do well. We train on it and we challenge each other behind the scenes at every phase of our work — from the pitch to script review and every step in between.

We're well aware that trust in the news media is at a near-record low, and we also believe there are ways in which our industry has done that to ourselves. That's why we want to be part of the solution.

While we'd love examples of when you think we got it wrong, we are also encouraged when we receive calls like these.

Dina from Georgia said: "I want to identify myself as a septuagenarian, born-again, conservative Republican who last voted for Trump … Now that you know who I am, I want you to know that I really appreciate Scripps News. You are really spot on, you’re balanced and truthful … I used to listen to Fox News. I don’t listen to Fox anymore. I listen to Scripps because I’m getting it straight."

We are committed to you and to the health of democracy and civil engagement, which is fed by truthful institutions. Your valued feedback makes you part of that mission alongside us.

Speaking of feedback and engagement, some of you watching us say you're hungry for more.

Jerry from Massachusetts said: "I like your segment when people call in, but I’d like to see more of it. I think you should do at least a 10-minute segment. You say you get thousands of calls, and on March 8th, you play two lousy calls? That’s a joke. Please do better."

We will definitely be hearing more from viewers like you starting this Monday, when our new business show "Main & Wall" tackles your tax questions. You can continue to post your questions on X — formerly Twitter — or Instagram using #TalkingTaxes.

Or call us anytime on our toll-free Scripps News Viewer Hotline. You might even hear your questions played on air!

