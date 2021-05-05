Rocket Mortgage Classic to allow limited number of fans this year

(WSYM) — The Rocket Mortgage Classic will welcome a limited number of fans at Detroit Golf Club from June 28 to July 4.

The change comes after the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday evening that masks will no longer be required for those who are at outdoor gatherings with less than 100 people.

Limited ticket options are available now via a donation to the Faces of AREA 313 program at www.RocketMortgageClassic.

Organizers say more information about general admission tickets will be available soon.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic is in its third year in the Motor City. Nate Lashley won the inaugural event in 2019 before Bryson DeChambeau won it in 2020, a couple months before he won the U.S. Open.