Detroit City FC signs goalkeeper Nate Steinwascher to 2-year deal

Detroit City FC (DCFC) announced it has signed goalkeeper Nate Steinwascher to a two-year contract.

This is the latest move for DCFC in its second year of the USL Championship. According to the team, the contract has an option for the 2024 season.

Steinwascher has been with the team since 2016 and is a fan favorite, and last season, he had a 75.2% save percentage with was third-best in the USL Championship.

He also had 12 clean sheets and was fourth in saves made, and was nominated for USL Championship Save of the Week eight different times.

For his work last season, Steinwascher was also awarded the Black Arrow MVP for the team.

Le Rouge has also signed several other players going back to December, including the first signing outside of the club, midfielder Skage Simonsen, on a two-year deal.

Other players signed include