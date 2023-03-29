Detroit City FC signs former MLS defender Oniel Fisher

(WXYZ) — Detroit City FC is bolstering its back line with the signing of former MLS defender Oniel Fisher. The team announced it signed Fisher to a two-year contract with an option in place for the 2024 season.

Fisher, 31, spent several seasons in the MLS and also played on the Jamaican national team as they tried to make the 2022 World Cup.

He was selected by the Seattle Sounders in the 2015 MLS Super Draft and spent three seasons with Seattle, making 40 appearances. He also made 23 appearances while on loan to the Tacoma Defiance

He went on to sign with DC United in 2018 and made 24 appearances, starting 20 matches, but an injury kept him out for more than a year. He signed with the LA Galaxy in 2021 and moved over to Minnesota United in 2022.

Oniel started making appearances on the Jamaican Men's National Team in 2010 and scored his first and only international goal in Jamaica's 2-0 win over Honduras in 2021.

Detroit City FC is 1-2-0 this season and will take on Rio Grande Valley FC this Saturday at Keyworth Stadium at 4 p.m. You can watch the game on TV20 Detroit.