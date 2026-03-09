Victims identified in deadly Union City tornado

UNION CITY, Mich. — The Branch County Sheriff's Office has identified the three people killed in Friday's tornado that slammed Union City.

The victims are 65-year-old Penni Jo Guthrie, 54-year-old Keri Ann Johnson, and 63-year-old William Akers.

The sheriff says all three people were recovered in the area of Prairie Rose Ln. and Tuttle Park Dr. We are told that was the hardest hit area during the season's earliest EF-3 strength tornado in Michigan history.

12 other people were hurt, five of them went to the hospital for their injuries.

These are three of the four deaths reported in Friday's storms. The fourth was 12-year-old boy from Edwardsburg.

