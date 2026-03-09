Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsState

Actions

Victims identified in deadly Union City tornado

'A lot of good people in the world': Union City tornado devastates community, neighbors rally to help rebuild
Union City Community Schools' therapy dog helping students after deadly tornadoes rip through community
'We just prayed. And I mean, it was quick': Union City tornado leaves historic damage
Three Rivers business area damage
Family reacts after Friday storm damaging nearby Three Rivers Community Schools
Likely tornado spotted over Union Lake near Union City
'It's roof just blew off!' Possible tornado strikes Menards store
Union City tornado, Prairie Rose Lane
Posted

UNION CITY, Mich. — The Branch County Sheriff's Office has identified the three people killed in Friday's tornado that slammed Union City.

The victims are 65-year-old Penni Jo Guthrie, 54-year-old Keri Ann Johnson, and 63-year-old William Akers.

The sheriff says all three people were recovered in the area of Prairie Rose Ln. and Tuttle Park Dr. We are told that was the hardest hit area during the season's earliest EF-3 strength tornado in Michigan history.

MORE COVERAGE: 'A lot of good people in the world': Union City tornado devastates community, neighbors rally to help rebuild

12 other people were hurt, five of them went to the hospital for their injuries.

VIDEO: 'We just prayed.': Union City tornado survivors recount deadly storm

'We just prayed. And I mean, it was quick': Union City tornado leaves historic damage

These are three of the four deaths reported in Friday's storms. The fourth was 12-year-old boy from Edwardsburg.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start Your Mornings With FOX 47