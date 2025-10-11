‘We’re dealing with remains’: Sheriff on Tennessee plant blast aftermath

One day after a massive blast at the Accurate Energetic Systems plant in the Bucksnort area, about 60 miles southwest of Nashville, officials said Saturday they do not expect to find the 18 missing people alive.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said volatility at the site of Friday’s explosion is complicating search and recovery efforts.

“We can assume they are deceased at this point,” Davis told reporters Saturday. “At some point in time, we have to rip off the Band-Aid. I can tell you — and I alluded to this yesterday — it’s not like working an accident or a tornado. We’re dealing with explosions, and at this time, we’re dealing with remains.”

Officials initially believed 19 people were unaccounted for, but said late Friday that one person thought to be inside the complex at the time was found at home.

Accurate Energetic Systems specializes in the development, manufacture, handling and storage of explosives for military, aerospace and commercial demolition markets.

Davis said some devices at the scene may still need to be detonated. Video from a Scripps News Group helicopter showed the charred remains of vehicles and twisted steel. Witnesses reported hearing the blast from more than 20 miles away.

Davis said foul play cannot be ruled out.