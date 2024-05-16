NFL distances itself from comments made by Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker in viral graduation speech

The NFL is distancing itself from Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker over what some have deemed to be controversial comments he made during a college commencement speech last weekend.

Commenting on it for the first time Wednesday, NFL senior vice president Jonathan Beane said Butker's statements did not align with the views of the league.

"Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity," Beane said in a statement to People. "His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger."

Butker addressed the 2024 graduating class of Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, on May 11, saying that most of the female graduates are probably more excited about marriage and motherhood than leading successful careers. The 28-year-old also spoke on the LGBTQ+ movement, the dignity of life, masculinity and more, saying women have been told "the most diabolical lies" about things like abortion, in vitro fertilization and the "deadly sins" of Pride Month.

The three-time Super Bowl champion's speech ended with a standing ovation from graduates at the private Catholic liberal arts school, but was also met with some backlash. As of midday Thursday, an online petition had received over 115,000 signatures calling on the Chiefs to dismiss Butker from the team for making "discriminatory remarks."