More women out-earning partners and analysts credit the 'Taylor Swift effect'

Between glass ceilings and outdated expectations at home, women have historically been less likely to be seen as the main salary earners in relationships. But one global superstar may be helping change that.

The so-called “Taylor Swift effect” is empowering women to be the breadwinner in the family — and be proud of it.

While women overall earn about 82 cents to every dollar earned by men, more women today are bringing home a bigger paycheck than their partners. Liz Freedman, former Chief People Officer for a company with more than 5,000 employees in 35 countries, knows the value of breaking barriers.

"Early in life I learned from my mother and father that I could do anything and be anything and that supported my efforts in my career," Freedman said. "I also feel that gave me the confidence in my relationship to not inhibit my success."

RELATED STORY | Younger generations value financial openness in relationships, survey finds

Matt Schulz, chief financial consumer analyst at Lending Tree, says the shift is measurable.

"We found that about one in four women in the nation's biggest cities out-earn their partners," Schulz said.

In some metro areas, nearly 30% of couples have women as the primary earners — with large cities in the Northeast topping the list. However, cultural perceptions still linger.

Only about a third of women say they feel proud about earning more than their partner, though most don’t feel pressured to hide or downplay their salaries compared to men.

FROM THE ARCHIVES | Study: Increasing number of married couples earn similar pay

Analysts credit the Taylor Swift effect for this — pointing to her strong, fearless image and the fact that she earns more than her fiancée, inspiring others to shake off any stigma around out-earning a significant other. Freedman says that kind of confidence can shift decades of societal norms.

"I think far too long women have taken a back seat and part of that is the era that we grew up in, but I think that is changing and my advice would be — to bring it on!"

Still, money differences can spark tension. The data shows nearly a quarter of couples where one partner earns more say they argue about finances often — though the disputes are more likely about spending habits than paychecks.

WATCH | How your credit card can get you cash back and free travel

